OHA reports 303 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

Jillian smukler.

This is a fourth of july unlike any other.

Health experts are urging oregonians to make social distancing and face coverings -- as common as beer and barbecue -- this holiday.

But are people listening?

We'll show you in a live report --- in just a moment.

But first -- for a*third day in a row -- oregon saw more than 300 new confirmed covid-19 cases.

With that -- lets take a look at the latest numbers.

Oregon saw three hundred and three new confirmed cases today.

Bringing our statewide total to 9,930.

The highest numbers came out of multnomah, you- matilla and washington counties.

Covid-19 has claimed four more lives in oregon today -- raising the state's death toll to 213.

As of last count -- 116 people are in the hospital with confirmed covid-19.

Here in our viewing area - lane county added 12 new active cases.

In benton, there are 2 new cases in linn county there is one new case.

In douglas county - there is also one new case.

The only county is our viewing area who did not see any new cases today -- is coos county.

