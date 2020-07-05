OHA reports 303 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths

|
Jillian smukler.
This is a fourth of july unlike any other.
Health experts are urging oregonians to make social distancing and face coverings -- as common as beer and barbecue -- this holiday.
But are people listening?
We'll show you in a live report --- in just a moment.
But first -- for a*third day in a row -- oregon saw more than 300 new confirmed covid-19 cases.
With that -- lets take a look at the latest numbers.
Oregon saw three hundred and three new confirmed cases today.
Bringing our statewide total to 9,930.
The highest numbers came out of multnomah, you- matilla and washington counties.
Covid-19 has claimed four more lives in oregon today -- raising the state's death toll to 213.
As of last count -- 116 people are in the hospital with confirmed covid-19.
Here in our viewing area - lane county added 12 new active cases.
In benton, there are 2 new cases in linn county there is one new case.
In douglas county - there is also one new case.
The only county is our viewing area who did not see any new cases today -- is coos county.
"the
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources