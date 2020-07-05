Why A Heat Advisory Might Not Be Issued, Even If The Temperature's Broken All Records

Miami hasn't had just one hot day this year, but rather weeks and weeks of intense heat.

In fact, CNN reports seven of the 10 hottest weeks on record have occurred this year -- and temperatures usually don't peak until the beginning of August.

On Tuesday, the temperature at Miami International Airport reached 98 degrees Fahrenheit, but no heat advisories or excessive heat warnings were issued.

On the same day, a high temperature of 91 degrees was recorded in Topeka, Kansas, and a heat advisory was issued.

Yet 91 degrees is cooler than 96 degrees!

Turns out, every National Weather Service (NWS) office has different criteria for heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.

The NWS takes into account a region's topography, climatology and potential urban heat island effects.

And while some offices use the heat index measurement, others use the 'wet bulb globe reading,' which takes into account sun angle, cloud cover, and wind speed.