Cop who survived Kanpur shootout recalls the incident
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:29s
The station officer of Bithoor police station, Kaushalendra Pratap Singh, in Kanpur district who was injured in the savage attack on a police team, recalled the events of the intervening night of July 02-03 in during which eight policemen killed in the line of duty.

Kaushalendra Pratap Singh said that his police station had received a phone call and was asked to accompany a raid team from the Chaubeypur police station that day.

"Our team left at around 12:30 am that night (the intervening night of July2-3) to conduct raid (at Vikas Dubey's residence).

We parked our cars near the site of raid and started walking towards his house,"said Bithoor's SHO, Kaushalendra Pratap.

"A JCB was placed as an obstruction in such a way that only one person could move to the other side.

As soon as we crossed the JCB parked near his house, a spray of bullets was unleashed on us," Pratap added.

