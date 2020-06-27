Cop who survived Kanpur shootout recalls the incident

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kanpur Metropolis in Uttar Pradesh, India
Explosives, arms and ammunition recovered from Vikas Dubey's residence
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:13Published
Vikas Dubey's family members disown gangster
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:33Published
Bithoor town in Uttar Pradesh, India
8 UP policemen, including DSP killed in firing during raid in Kanpur, Yogi seeks reportThe raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.
DNA
Chobepur suburb in Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, India
'UP is so backward, its rulers must hang their heads in shame': Congress leader P Chidambaram after Kanpur encounterAt least eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and four were injured after they were fired upon by criminals when the police..
DNA
Vikas Dubey
JCB (company) British multinational corporation
COVID-19 patient's body taken to graveyard on JCB in AP's Srikakulam
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this