Devotees offer prayers from outside Meerut's Augarnath Temple on Sawan Somwar

Devotees gathered at temples across country to offer prayers on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Locals celebrated the day at Saketri Shiva temple in Panchkula. In Amritsar, devotees thronged Shivala Bhaiyan temple to worship on the special day. The first Monday of sawan month is considered to be a significant festival for the Shiva devotees.
Priests on July 6 performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of 'Sawan' month. The first showers of the monsoon season also mark the beginning of the 'Sawan' month. The priests also wore face masks and maintained social distancing during the Aarti. The first Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan. The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.
The post office is selling hand sanitizers in UP's Meerut amid coronavirus pandemic. There are various varieties of hand sanitizers available in different rates on the counters of post office. The scheme to sell hand sanitizers in post offices were launched on June 15. There are 6152 active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.
The bodies of COVID-19 victims are not getting shoulders as the relatives are afraid of getting infected from them. The priests at the cremation ground are giving shoulders to the bodies. Relatives are not coming to collect the mortal remains of their dear ones. India has recorded 115942 active cases and 6642 deaths due to COVID-19.
Meerut Police Cyber Cell has found more than 13,000 mobiles phones active with the same IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. The incident was caught by cyber cell on June 04. While speaking to ANI, the Additional SP of Meerut, Akhilesh Narayan Singh said, "This is a serious security concern. A case has been registered and further investigation underway."
Prayers were offered at Bankhandi Mahadev Temple in Delhi's Chandni Chowk on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. Precautionary measures are being taken by temple authorities in view of COVID spread. Sawan, the fifth month in Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva and considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.
