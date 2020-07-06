Watch: Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of 'Sawan' month

On the occasion of the fourth Monday of the 'sawan' month, the Bhasma Aarti was performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple in the morning on July 27. The priests wore masks and ensured social distancing as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe. While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states.
After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, special prayers were offered in several temples for the speedy recovery. Priests offered special prayers in Mahakal temple, Ujjain for the speedy recovery of their CM. The priest in Siddhivinayak temple in Ujjain was seen reciting 'Ganesh Vandana', the mantra read for special purposes. CM has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.
At Nagchandreshwar Temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, traditional 'pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami on July 25. The interesting point is that this temple opens only once in a year on of Nag Panchami. Thousands of devotees used to come at temple for 'darshan' from different part of country every year. However, this year only 'Online Darshan' is available for devotees."Due to coronavirus pandemic, not lot more people come to temple for 'Darshan'. However, we performed traditional 'pooja' rituals at temple and online 'Darshan' availed for devotees," said the priest. The festival is observed to worship Nagas and snakes, is celebrated every year on the month on 'Saawan'.
In the ongoing auspicious month of Sawan, priests in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on July 20. Sawan or Shrawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.
Additional Director General (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar on July 8 informed that three persons have been arrested by Haryana Police in Faridabad in connection with the Kanpur encounter. The persons identified as Kartike urf Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan. "Haryana Police have arrested 3 men, Kartike alias Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan in Faridabad. Police recovered 2 government police pistol of 9mm caliber, 2 pistols and 45 live rounds. We will take them into custody," said Kumar.
On the third Monday of auspicious Sawan month, priests of Baba Baidyanath Temple preformed aarti and prayers of Lord Shiva. Most of the states are not allowing devotees to visit temples to contain spread of COVID-19. Priest of the temple prayed to Lord Shiva on behalf of the devotees by performing all the rituals. They also prayed for the well being of the world during the pandemic. Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple, also commonly referred to as the Baidyanath Dham, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India and is considered to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva.
Priests performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on second Monday of 'Sawan' month in Madhya Pradesh. The priests were seen wearing face masks and maintained social distancing while performing 'Aarti' and adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. This year, 'Sawan' month began from on July 06 and it will end on August 03. Fasts are observed during the holy month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva for success and prosperity. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.
Devotees flocked to Sarpraj Shri Tashkeshwar Teerth Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Naag Devta. 'Pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami. The devotees also maintained socials distancing while offering prayers. The festival is observed to worship snakes and is celebrated every year in the month of 'Sawan'.
Women celebrated festival of 'Nag Panchami' in Karnataka's Hubli on July 24. 'Nag Puja' was performed on the auspicious occasion. They offered prayers to god of snakes lord Shiva by chanting 'mantras'.
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, devotees could not take 'darshan' of Lord Shiva on the pious month of 'Sawan' in Ranchi. Devotees at Ranchi's Pahari Mandir offered prayers from outside the temple. The Shiv bhakts also showed their dissatisfaction over restriction in temples due to COVID-19. 'Sawan' or 'Shrawan' month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.
Devotees took holy dip in River Ganga on the third Monday of pious month of 'Sawan'. 'Sawan' is considered as one of the holiest auspicious months in the Hindu religion and it is dedicated to worship..
In the ongoing pious month of 'Sawan,'devotees offered prayers outside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. It is the third Monday of 'Sawan' month. The temple remained closed for devotees in the wake of..