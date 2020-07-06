Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of 'Sawan' month
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Watch: Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of 'Sawan' month

Watch: Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of 'Sawan' month

Priests on July 6 performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of 'Sawan' month.

The first showers of the monsoon season also mark the beginning of the 'Sawan' month.

The priests also wore face masks and maintained social distancing during the Aarti.

The first Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees.

Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan.

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ujjain Ujjain Metropolitan City in Madhya Pradesh, India

Fourth Monday of 'sawan' month celebrates at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple [Video]

Fourth Monday of 'sawan' month celebrates at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple

On the occasion of the fourth Monday of the 'sawan' month, the Bhasma Aarti was performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple in the morning on July 27. The priests wore masks and ensured social distancing as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Shravan, the fifth month in the Hindu calendar, is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe. While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated predominantly in the North Indian states.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Priests offer special prayers in temples for speedy recovery of CM Shivraj [Video]

Priests offer special prayers in temples for speedy recovery of CM Shivraj

After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tested positive for coronavirus, special prayers were offered in several temples for the speedy recovery. Priests offered special prayers in Mahakal temple, Ujjain for the speedy recovery of their CM. The priest in Siddhivinayak temple in Ujjain was seen reciting 'Ganesh Vandana', the mantra read for special purposes. CM has been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital in state capital Bhopal.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Nag Panchami 2020: Traditional 'pooja' rituals performed at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple [Video]

Nag Panchami 2020: Traditional 'pooja' rituals performed at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

At Nagchandreshwar Temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, traditional 'pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami on July 25. The interesting point is that this temple opens only once in a year on of Nag Panchami. Thousands of devotees used to come at temple for 'darshan' from different part of country every year. However, this year only 'Online Darshan' is available for devotees."Due to coronavirus pandemic, not lot more people come to temple for 'Darshan'. However, we performed traditional 'pooja' rituals at temple and online 'Darshan' availed for devotees," said the priest. The festival is observed to worship Nagas and snakes, is celebrated every year on the month on 'Saawan'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:38Published

Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in India

Watch: 'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple [Video]

Watch: 'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

In the ongoing auspicious month of Sawan, priests in Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on July 20. Sawan or Shrawan month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Shraavana Shraavana A month in Hindu calender

Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by Haryana Police, informs UP ADG [Video]

Kanpur encounter: 3 arrested by Haryana Police, informs UP ADG

Additional Director General (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar on July 8 informed that three persons have been arrested by Haryana Police in Faridabad in connection with the Kanpur encounter. The persons identified as Kartike urf Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan. "Haryana Police have arrested 3 men, Kartike alias Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan in Faridabad. Police recovered 2 government police pistol of 9mm caliber, 2 pistols and 45 live rounds. We will take them into custody," said Kumar.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:28Published

Jyotirlinga Jyotirlinga Devotional representation of the Hindu Supreme God Shiva

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple remains deserted on 3rd Monday of 'Sawan' [Video]

Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple remains deserted on 3rd Monday of 'Sawan'

On the third Monday of auspicious Sawan month, priests of Baba Baidyanath Temple preformed aarti and prayers of Lord Shiva. Most of the states are not allowing devotees to visit temples to contain spread of COVID-19. Priest of the temple prayed to Lord Shiva on behalf of the devotees by performing all the rituals. They also prayed for the well being of the world during the pandemic. Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple, also commonly referred to as the Baidyanath Dham, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India and is considered to be the most sacred abodes of Lord Shiva.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published
'Sawan' month: Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on 2nd Monday [Video]

'Sawan' month: Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on 2nd Monday

Priests performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on second Monday of 'Sawan' month in Madhya Pradesh. The priests were seen wearing face masks and maintained social distancing while performing 'Aarti' and adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. This year, 'Sawan' month began from on July 06 and it will end on August 03. Fasts are observed during the holy month. Devotees worship Lord Shiva for success and prosperity. The Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'Jyotirlingas' in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

Shiva Shiva One of the principal deities of Hinduism

Nag Panchami 2020: Devotees offer prayers at temple in Prayagraj [Video]

Nag Panchami 2020: Devotees offer prayers at temple in Prayagraj

Devotees flocked to Sarpraj Shri Tashkeshwar Teerth Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Naag Devta. 'Pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami. The devotees also maintained socials distancing while offering prayers. The festival is observed to worship snakes and is celebrated every year in the month of 'Sawan'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published
Women celebrate 'Nag Panchami' in Karnataka's Hubli [Video]

Women celebrate 'Nag Panchami' in Karnataka's Hubli

Women celebrated festival of 'Nag Panchami' in Karnataka's Hubli on July 24. 'Nag Puja' was performed on the auspicious occasion. They offered prayers to god of snakes lord Shiva by chanting 'mantras'.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published
'Shiv Bhakts' take blessings from outside Ranchi's Pahari Mandir on 3rd Monday of 'Sawan' [Video]

'Shiv Bhakts' take blessings from outside Ranchi's Pahari Mandir on 3rd Monday of 'Sawan'

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, devotees could not take 'darshan' of Lord Shiva on the pious month of 'Sawan' in Ranchi. Devotees at Ranchi's Pahari Mandir offered prayers from outside the temple. The Shiv bhakts also showed their dissatisfaction over restriction in temples due to COVID-19. 'Sawan' or 'Shrawan' month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. During this month, devotees of Shiva observed fast to seek his blessings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:44Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PoojaSi53833769

Pooja Singh RT @ANI: #WATCH: Prayers being offered at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, on the first Monday of 'sawan' month. #MadhyaPradesh https://t.co… 4 days ago

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia #Sawan month: Prayers offered at #Ujjain #Mahakaleshwar Temple on 2nd #Monday https://t.co/5Pnwdfw0Sy 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Adityanath visits Ayodhya to review preparedness for Ram Temple ‘bhoomi pujan’ [Video]

Adityanath visits Ayodhya to review preparedness for Ram Temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Ayodhya. The chief minister visited Ayodhya to review preparedness in the city ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Watch: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Prayagraj ghats on 3rd Monday of 'Sawan' [Video]

Watch: Devotees take holy dip in Ganga at Prayagraj ghats on 3rd Monday of 'Sawan'

Devotees took holy dip in River Ganga on the third Monday of pious month of 'Sawan'. 'Sawan' is considered as one of the holiest auspicious months in the Hindu religion and it is dedicated to worship..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:16Published
Temples remain shut in Kathmandu as devotees offer prayers on third Monday of 'Sawan' [Video]

Temples remain shut in Kathmandu as devotees offer prayers on third Monday of 'Sawan'

In the ongoing pious month of 'Sawan,'devotees offered prayers outside Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu. It is the third Monday of 'Sawan' month. The temple remained closed for devotees in the wake of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published