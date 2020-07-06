Watch: Prayers offered at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of 'Sawan' month

Priests on July 6 performed prayers at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple on first Monday of 'Sawan' month.

The first showers of the monsoon season also mark the beginning of the 'Sawan' month.

The priests also wore face masks and maintained social distancing during the Aarti.

The first Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees.

Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan.

The Mahakaleshwar temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.