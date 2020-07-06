Watch: Devotees flock to temples, offer prayers on first Monday of sawan month

Devotees performed 'Jal-abhishek' to lord Shiva on first Monday of sawan month.

Temple authorities have been disinfecting temple premises regularly.

Devotees and priest were seen wearing masks amid ongoing Covid pandemic.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Mansarovar Temple on the occasion.

Sawan, the fifth month in Hindu calendar, is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Sawan is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year.

First Monday of sawan month is usually a significant festival for Shiva devotees.

Devotees on 'sawan ke somwar' observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.

Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed on every Monday throughout the month.

It is believed lord Shiva would bless people with good health, protection from evil.