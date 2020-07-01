Laundrette owner works 20 hours a day to wash 100,000 scrubs for the NHS Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s - Published 2 minutes ago Laundrette owner works 20 hours a day to wash 100,000 scrubs for the NHS Meet the owner of a laundrette who is working 20 hours a day in order to wash 100,000 sets of scrubs for the NHS. Zakir Bhad, 32, started washing scrubs for the NHS during lockdown and is currently laundering 2,000 sets a day at his laundrette in Hackney. Since the start of March, Zakir's company has washed over 100,000 scrubs and counting for three hospitals in East London and Essex. And they don't plan to stop any time soon. Zakir said: "I started this company as doing laundry is my hobby and passion. "I find it therapeutic and it helps me with my mental health as it keeps me busy - folding laundry is an art. "We cater to NHS and private hospitals, clinics, care homes, dental practices and other healthcare establishments and we are proud to say that our organisation has been able to support the NHS during the Covid-19 crisis. "Currently we are laundering 2,000 scrub sets a day and other surgical ware is separate. We also manufacture and supply PU coated reusable surgical gowns. "Over the past four months, we have cleaned 100,000 sets of scrubs and counting which is incredible. "It is risky work but all of the infection prevention policies and processes we have are robust and we also use the Ozone system which was originally innovated for NASA which releases oxygen into the wash to kill 99.9% of bacteria." Zakir from Bethnal Green started up the company 'My Laundress' in January 2019 in a garage in Blackburn and now operates three laundrettes and two factories in the UK. He was inspired to help the NHS during the pandemic after both himself and his managing director Farzana Suleman, 32, received help from their local hospitals. Zakir received support from the mental health unit in 2011 whilst Farzana was diagnosed with cancer in October 2019 and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the past six months. He said: "I'm no angel but if you can't help the country in the time of need then when will you ever play your part? "I received help from the mental health unit at my local hospital and they supported me immensely throughout my tough journey. "Our managing director Farzana has not been able to be with us due to her cancer battle but her support gave us the energy to see this through and get us to this stage. "It is a lot of work and we do get battered as we are working 18 to 20 hours a day, 7 days a week, but we love it." 0

