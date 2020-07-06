BJP President JP Nadda remembers Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee

|
Jagat Prakash Nadda Indian politician
Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi, says he continues to question valour of armed forcesJP Nadda said that Rahul Gandhi has not attended a single meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence but he continues to demoralise the nation.
TMC government has to go lock, stock and barrel: J P NaddaLauding Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for fighting for a united India and opposing the "appeasement politics" of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nadda said it is..
Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Rahul Gandhi continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces: JP Nadda
Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indian politician, barrister and academic (1901-1953)
Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary
Education in Bengal has taken nosedive, we must take it to its past glory: JP NaddaAddressing a virtual rally in West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP chief said, "Mookerjee had led the state of West Bengal to..
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Opposition's political space shouldn't be curtailed: Gov Jagdeep Dhankhar to Mamata govt on BJP leaders attack
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Rahul Gandhi does not work, just keeps on agitating: Mukhtar Abbas NaqviSpeaking over the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence in the Standing Committee meetings on Defence, he said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) does not do any work..
Future Harvard case studies on failure to be on COVID-19, Demonetisation, GST: Rahul GandhiRahul Gandhi has been attacking the Narendra Modi ruled government over the COVID-19 situation in the country.
