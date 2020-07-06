Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP President JP Nadda remembers Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:53s - Published
BJP President JP Nadda remembers Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee

BJP President JP Nadda remembers Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee

On the 119th birthday of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party national president held a virtual rally.

More than 2 crore BJP workers from across the country participated in this virtual rally of Nadda.

During his rally, Nadda made a verbal attack on Rahul Gandhi over his unexpected role towards defence

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jagat Prakash Nadda Jagat Prakash Nadda Indian politician

Nadda slams Rahul Gandhi, says he continues to question valour of armed forces

 JP Nadda said that Rahul Gandhi has not attended a single meeting of the Standing Committee on Defence but he continues to demoralise the nation.
DNA

TMC government has to go lock, stock and barrel: J P Nadda

 Lauding Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for fighting for a united India and opposing the "appeasement politics" of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nadda said it is..
IndiaTimes
Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Dr Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda on July 6 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary at party headquarters. He was accompanied by other party workers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:19Published

Syama Prasad Mukherjee Syama Prasad Mukherjee Indian politician, barrister and academic (1901-1953)

Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Watch: West Bengal Governor pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 6 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary in Kolkata. Dr Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jan Sangh. Born in Kolkata, Mookerjee was a prominent Indian politician, barrister and academician.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

Education in Bengal has taken nosedive, we must take it to its past glory: JP Nadda

 Addressing a virtual rally in West Bengal on the birth anniversary of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the BJP chief said, "Mookerjee had led the state of West Bengal to..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Opposition's political space shouldn't be curtailed: Gov Jagdeep Dhankhar to Mamata govt on BJP leaders attack [Video]

Opposition's political space shouldn't be curtailed: Gov Jagdeep Dhankhar to Mamata govt on BJP leaders attack

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 06 reacted on alleged attack on BJP leaders in the state. He said, "I've noticed with great pain and concern that political space in the state is being cornered by ruling party. It's not in consonance with democratic principles. I appeal to state government that political space of opposition shouldn't be curtailed."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Rahul Gandhi does not work, just keeps on agitating: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

 Speaking over the issue of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence in the Standing Committee meetings on Defence, he said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) does not do any work..
IndiaTimes

Future Harvard case studies on failure to be on COVID-19, Demonetisation, GST: Rahul Gandhi

 Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Narendra Modi ruled government over the COVID-19 situation in the country.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

SP Mookerjee birth anniversary: PM Modi, JP Nadda & other BJP leaders pay tribute [Video]

SP Mookerjee birth anniversary: PM Modi, JP Nadda & other BJP leaders pay tribute

PM Modi & other leaders pay tribute to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee on his 119th birth anniversary. Shyama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. In his tweet, PM Modi wrote: ‘I..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:51Published
Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary [Video]

Harsh Vardhan pays tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Kumar Gupta and other BJP leaders paid tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, on his birth anniversary at Shahidi Park. Prime Minister Narendra..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born on this day and other events from history | Oneindia News [Video]

Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born on this day and other events from history | Oneindia News

DADABHAI NAOROJO was the First Indian to be elected to UK Parliament. Naoroji moved to Britain and continued his political involvement. Elected for the Liberal Party in Finsbury Central at the 1892..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:23Published