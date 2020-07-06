Global  
 

Man jailed for killing pensioner during driving rampage
A man who killed an 87-year-old grandfather after driving into him at a bus stop in Mansfield Woodhouse has today been handed a life sentence, with a minimum of 14 years to serve.Gavin Collins, 39, formerly of Addison Street, Tibshelf, Derbyshire, was previously found guilty by a jury of manslaughter by diminished responsibility following the death of Terry Radford.

