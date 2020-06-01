Big Issue kits out vendors for a safe return to selling on the UK streets

Interview with Dave Martin, 55, Big Issue vendor in Hammersmith.

The Big Issue Group has kitted out vendors with PPE and contactless payment equipment to allow their sellers to get back to work as of July 6.

The Big Issue, which offers homeless and vulnerably housed people across the UK a means by which to earn a legitimate income, had to stop selling the magazine with immediate effect on March 20 due to the pandemic.

As of today, 2,000 vendors will be back out selling the magazine across England, Scotland and Wales, for the first time in 15 weeks.