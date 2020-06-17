Global  

Dowden: We will protect ‘crown jewels’ of UK culture
Dowden: We will protect ‘crown jewels’ of UK culture

Dowden: We will protect ‘crown jewels’ of UK culture

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has confirmed despite the pledge of £1.5bn to help save the culture industry not all venues and jobs can be saved.

