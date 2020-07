New COVID-19 guidelines introduced for Kansas high school athletes Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:58s - Published 2 minutes ago New COVID-19 guidelines introduced for Kansas high school athletes 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RECOVER FROM COVID-19 AT HOME.THE KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL SPORTSASSOCIATION HAS NEW GUIDELINESFOR COACHES STUDENT ATHLETES ANDSCHOOLS TO FOLLOW WHEN IT COMESTO SUMMER WORKOUTS PLAYERS ANDCOACHES ARE INSTRUCTED TOGOVERNOR KELLY’S EXECUTIVE ORDERAND WHERE ASPHALT PARTICIPATINGIN ACTIVITIES AND THEIR AROUNDOTHERS AND UNABLE TO MAINTAINSIX FEET OF SEPARATION / CDCGUIDELINES INDIVIDUALS WHO TAKEPART IN HIGH INTENSITYACTIVITIES, LIKE RUNNING MAY NOTBE ABLE TO WEAR A MASK IF ITCAUSES DIFFICULTY BREATHING ANDMASS SHOULD NOT BE WORN DURINGACTIVITIES THAT CAUSE THE MASSTO BECOME WHEN THE CHAOS HSA ISENCOURAGING COACHES TO CONSIDERALTERNATIVE ACTIVITIES IF SOCIALDISTANCING CAN’T BE MAINTAINEDIN THE ABSENCE OF WEARING A MASKCOACHES TRAINING STA AND NOTWORK OUT PARTICIPANT SHOULD WEARA MASK.AT ALL TIMES.WELL THE MISSOURI THE MISERYSTATE HIGH SCHOOL ACTIVITIESASSOCIATION HAS NOTHING ON ITSWEBSITE REGARDING MASS OR SOCIALDISTANCING.WE DID GO TO NORTH KANSAS CITYLAST WEEK AS THEY START AFOOTBALL PRACTICES AND SAWPLAYERS WORE MASKS.THEY KEPT THEIR DISTANCE WHENTHEY COULD CHECK TEMPE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources An iconic 'High School Musical' has inspired a new couples prank on TikTok



A new prank is going viral on TikTok, and creating some embarrassing moments for clueless boyfriends and girlfriends.The stunt is inspired by an iconic scene in the 2007 Disney Channel movie, “High.. Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:30 Published 2 hours ago Lutheran High School Sophomore Baye Fall May Have A Future In The NBA



Standing 6-foot-11, the Senegal-born player looks the part of a budding basketball star. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:25 Published 2 hours ago Champions 2020: Claire Hipps, Valedictorian ofLansing Eastern High School



Tune in to Press Pass with experts Jack Ebling, Graham Couch and Darien Harris as they break down the surprise commitment MSU basketball picked up this week, as well as the B1G all decade offense and.. Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan Duration: 04:23 Published 5 hours ago