Tom Hanks experienced 'crippling body aches' during Covid-19 battle

Tom Hanks American actor and film producer
Tom Hanks eager to resume filming Elvis Presley biopic in Australia
Tom Hanks explains how Greyhound is actually an animated movieTom Hanks will next be seen in the World War II drama Greyhound that releases on Apple TV+ on July 10. In the film, he plays Commander Ernest Krause, who finds..
Tom Hanks urges people to wear masks amid coronavirus pandemicAs one of the first celebrities to contract COVID-19, Tom Hanks is speaking out about those who won't wear face masks. And he's not alone.
