PM's comments that 'too many' care homes didn't follow coronavirus procedures 'neither accurate nor welcome'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Care providers have rejected comments from the Prime Minister that "too many" care homes did not properly follow procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "neither accurate nor welcome".Boris Johnson said lessons are being learned after appearing to cast some blame on care homes as they responded to the Covid-19 outbreak.
