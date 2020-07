Kaepernick and Disney Partner Up: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — July 6 Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 04:25s - Published 2 minutes ago Kaepernick and Disney Partner Up: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — July 6 From President Donald Trump tweeting about the noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage to a new partnership between Disney and Colin Kaepernick, here are the top stories in sports and business this Monday, July 6. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal



New York (CNN Business) Following the huge success of "The Last Dance" and renewed discussions about systemic race in America, Disney is partnering with one of the most notable voices in the country:.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published 21 minutes ago Station Casinos and Red Rock Resorts president dies



New information on the death of Station Casinos President Richard Haskins. According to an ABC affiliate, Haskins was driving his boat Saturday when it collided with another boat. He was seen by first.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published 6 hours ago COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 6



This weekend we officially surpassed the 20,000 mark for the number of COVID-19 cases in our state. The State Health Department is also reporting 534 deaths, more than double the amount of cases.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:18 Published 6 hours ago