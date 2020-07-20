Cuban v. Cruz Twitter Feud: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — July 20
Mark Cuban and Ted Cruz battle it out on Twitter, South Korea releases a study on back-to-school, and LeBron James' rookie card sets a new auction record.
Here are the stories shaping sports and business on Monday, July 20.
Fall sports pushed back to January 2021The Kern High School District announced on its Twitter page Monday morning that fall sports can begin practice on December 14th with the first football games being played on January 7th.
City of Las Vegas giving $2M to businessesToday the City of Las Vegas is opening its Emergency Grant Program. It will offer another $2M to local companies.
Historic budget bill passedNevada's special session is over. Lawmakers were able to make 500 million dollars in cuts to fill the 1.2 billion dollar shortfall from the pandemic.