Cuban v. Cruz Twitter Feud: Top Stories, Sports and Business News — July 20
Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 04:12s - Published
Mark Cuban and Ted Cruz battle it out on Twitter, South Korea releases a study on back-to-school, and LeBron James' rookie card sets a new auction record.

Here are the stories shaping sports and business on Monday, July 20.

Related videos from verified sources

Fall sports pushed back to January 2021 [Video]

Fall sports pushed back to January 2021

The Kern High School District announced on its Twitter page Monday morning that fall sports can begin practice on December 14th with the first football games being played on January 7th.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:05Published
City of Las Vegas giving $2M to businesses [Video]

City of Las Vegas giving $2M to businesses

Today the City of Las Vegas is opening its Emergency Grant Program. It will offer another $2M to local companies.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:19Published
Historic budget bill passed [Video]

Historic budget bill passed

Nevada's special session is over. Lawmakers were able to make 500 million dollars in cuts to fill the 1.2 billion dollar shortfall from the pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:35Published