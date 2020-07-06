Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials

Bubonic Plague Case in Inner Mongolia Confirmed by China Officials China officials reported that the herdsman was stable and receiving treatment for infection in a Bayannur hospital.

Plague-prevention measures will now remain in place in the region until the end of 2020.

The bubonic plague caused the Black Death, a pandemic that led to widespread death in Europe during the Middle Ages.

It's caused by a bacteria spread by fleas that become infected by rodents.

If untreated, the bubonic plague is fatal between 30 and 60 percent of the time.

The disease can be successfully treated by antibiotics.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, seven cases of bubonic plague were treated in the U.S. last year.