Jeffrey Epstein Associate Ghislaine Maxwell Moved From New Hampshire To New York
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Ghislaine Maxwell is accused of recruiting women and girls for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben reports.

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC NewsIndependentUSATODAY.comCBC.caJust Jared


Fox News ‘Regrets’ Cropping Trump Out of Photo With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Fox News ‘Regrets’ Cropping Trump Out of Photo With Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Fox News on Monday said it regrets cropping Donald Trump out of a 20-year-old photo that included...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein pal

New York (AP) — Prosecutors on Sunday asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New...
Seattle Times - Published


Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell In Custody At Facility In Brooklyn [Video]

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell In Custody At Facility In Brooklyn

The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Maxwell is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Maxwell is accused of enticing young girls to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:29Published
Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell [Video]

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Maxwell

Prosecutors have asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New York for Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published
Fox News Tries To Erase Trump-Epstein Relationship [Video]

Fox News Tries To Erase Trump-Epstein Relationship

Fox News showed a photo of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and President Donald Trump

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published