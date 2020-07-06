Ghislane Maxwell Transferred To New York Ahead Of Friday Court Appearance Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s - Published 9 minutes ago Ghislane Maxwell Transferred To New York Ahead Of Friday Court Appearance Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante, who is accused of helping recruit women for him to sexually abuse, is now being held in Brooklyn and is expected in court Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail application US prosecutors have asked a New York judge to schedule a court appearance on Friday for Ghislaine...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 21 hours ago



Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein pal New York (AP) — Prosecutors on Sunday asked a judge to schedule a Friday court appearance in New...

Seattle Times - Published 20 hours ago



