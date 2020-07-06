Global  

Ghislane Maxwell Transferred To New York Ahead Of Friday Court Appearance
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Ghislane Maxwell Transferred To New York Ahead Of Friday Court Appearance

Ghislane Maxwell Transferred To New York Ahead Of Friday Court Appearance

Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante, who is accused of helping recruit women for him to sexually abuse, is now being held in Brooklyn and is expected in court Friday.

