Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine
Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City.

However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year.

The British former socialite, and daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell, is accused of recruiting girls as young as 14 for Epstein to sexually abuse.

She was moved to Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center on Monday and awaits a bail hearing on Friday.

Maxwell faces an immediate 14-day quarantine and coronavirus testing.

It's expected she will be very closely watched at the Brooklyn facility.

