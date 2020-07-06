Max Minute: World Health Organization Says Small Airborne Particles Can Infect People With COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of confusion and disagreement among laypeople and even doctors and scientists.
CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in airMore than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air.
Scientists Demand The WHO Answer A Question There's No Real Answer To YetHundreds of scientists across the world have a burning question for the World Health Organization.
According to Gizmodo, they just petitioned the WHO via an open letter with one demand.
The demand is..
