Chauncey Hill Mall still to be demolished

The future of Chauncey Hill Mall is still being determined but according to the City of West Lafayette, it will eventually be torn down

Talked with west lafayette mayor john dennis who says..

Local leaders are happy the eye sore in the heart of the city will soon be revitalized in to something new.

"we are glad to see that a buyer has finally come through .

That place has kind of been the last waning product that needs to be addressed with the state street project."

Chauncey hill mall has been around for decades and not much about it has changed.

"chauncey hill mall was always sort of that unfortunate misrepresentation of what a great community we live in here at west lafayette."

As we previously reported, half of the ownership of chauncey hill mall and chauncey hill annex has been purchased by muinzer and t2 capital management.

"our understanding is that the old structure is going to be scrapped and a new structure o be placed there."

While there is no plan put in place yet, the city is hopeful the new construction will include more modern retail space.

"obviously what we are encouraging is commercial retail we'd like to see some more businesses there that are going to be suitable for our student population as well as the static population in the near campus areas."

However... the details are still being worked out.

"dealing with the developers there is some interest in having some form of student housing component there that wouldn't be our first choice.

We definitely wouldn't participate financially in that."

I spoke with a few businesses that are still operating at chauncey hill mall.

And they said majority of them are currently leasing their store fronts on a month to month basis.

They are still waiting to hear from the new developer on when they will need to leave.