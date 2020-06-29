|
Broward County Expected To Begin Rolling Back Reopenings Amid Spike In Coronavirus Cases
|
Broward County Expected To Begin Rolling Back Reopenings Amid Spike In Coronavirus Cases
Miami-Dade is doing it on Wednesday and Broward County may follow suit by rolling back reopenings amid a spike in coronavirus cases in South Florida.
|
