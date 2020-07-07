How did businesses do on the 4th of July with tourism

Economic engine for local cities and towns.

With coronavirus forcing big summertime events to cancel ?

*- are local businesses still drawing in money from tourism?

"* i was actually in clear lake this weekend enjoying a little sun and i have to say it was definitely very busy out here and the chamber of commerce is saying business was good over the holiday.

Xxx "those who were open are actually saying that this weekend was a good weekend for them and comparable to previous years so that's pleasant to hear."

Chamber president stacy doughan (dawn) told me folks still flocked to clear lake to celebrate fourth of july.

"i think the lake is a great place to get out and be on their boats and people were on their boats and they were enjoying the nice weather and being with their family and hopefully enjoying the holiday safely."

Doughan also said local businesses have seen steady cash flow over the summer even without big weekend activties.

not having them this year was disappointing for maggie johnson from mason city.

Her family usually makes the short trek every year for the show.

"we missed the fireworks.

We usually come here for the fourth of july weekend, we missed them on the lake."

Instead the family had to stay closer to home ?

"* in order to get their independence day thrills.

"we went to the fireworks that were clear lake and mason city combined and we went to the ones there in mason city and those were really cool and there were a ton of people there."

Mary prusa (prusha) is from out of town, and while she didn't spend the fourth in clear lake, she thinks some people might have decided to stay close to home over the weekend.

"i would say it was definitely slower this year people are more of course, it is too early to get exact numbers of how much money was spent here in clear lake and across our area over the fourth of july weekend.

The albert lea freeborn chamber of commerce is putting out a survey to local businesses to see how they did.

As of late last month ?

"* triple a predicted americans would take 700?

"* million trips this summr based on economic indicators and state reopenings.

That number is actually down nearly 15 percent compared to