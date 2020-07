Arteta keen on Ceballos Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:35s - Published 5 minutes ago Arteta keen on Ceballos Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is keen to keep on loan mid-fielder Dani Ceballos at the club. 0

