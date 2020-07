Dozens of Minnesotans gathered at the Philando Castile memorial in Falcon Heights on Monday (July 6) for a candlelight vigil honouring his life.

Candlelight vigil to mark fourth anniversary of death of Philando Castile

Footage shows attendees raising their candles and lights as a prayer is being said for Philando Castile.

Castile was killed during a traffic stop on July 6, 2016.