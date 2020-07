Death toll rises in Japan flooding Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published 5 minutes ago Death toll rises in Japan flooding The death toll from days of heavy rain and flooding in southern Japan rose to 50 on Tuesday morning with another dozen people still missing, officials said.The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead were from riverside towns in the Kumamoto prefecture, while one person was found dead in another prefecture of Fukuoka as the heavy rain spread across the southern area. 0

