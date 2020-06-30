Global  

Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:00s
Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney

Colin Kaepernick signs deal with Disney

The former NFL player signed an overall first-look deal with the company to produce projects on “race, social injustice and the quest for equity”.

Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal [Video]

Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal

New York (CNN Business) Following the huge success of "The Last Dance" and renewed discussions about systemic race in America, Disney is partnering with one of the most notable voices in the country: Colin Kaepernick. The company announced a production deal with the former NFL quarterback turned activist on Monday. The first project between the two will be a docuseries from ESPN Films about Kaepernick's life and journey from San Francisco 49ers quarterback to civil rights leader.

Hamilton on backing Kaepernick: I was silenced

 Lewis Hamilton has said he was "silenced" earlier in his Formula One career over his plans to protest racism by taking a knee. ......
Netflix to produce series on Colin Kaepernick [Video]

Netflix to produce series on Colin Kaepernick

According to the 'The Hollywood Reporter,' the six-episode series will be called 'Colin in Black & White'.

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to historic 10-year contract extension

 Even amid salary-cap uncertainty throughout the NFL, Patrick Mahomes reached his massive payday with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Super Bowl MVP Mahomes signs 10-year deal with Chiefs 'worth $503m'

 NFL star Patrick Mahomes signs a 10-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs reported to be worth a record $503m (£403m).
‘Hamilton’ and the Historical Record: Frequently Asked Questions

 The Disney+ filmed version has fans wondering what’s accurate. Historians are fans, too, and they have answers, along with caveats.
'Hamilton' for newbies: Does Lin-Manuel Miranda's Disney+ movie live up to the Broadway hype?

 Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' conquered Broadway and is a full-on phenomenon. But does the Disney+ musical live up to the hype for a rookie?
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph•NYTimes.com•FOXNews.com


The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph•Seattle Times•FOXNews.com


ESPN - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



