Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney The former NFL player signed an overall first-look deal with the company to produce projects on “race, social injustice and the quest for equity.” Colin Kaepernick, via statement Kaepernick has already started working on his first project with the company, a docuseries with Jemele Hill.

According to Disney, the docuseries will feature "a vast never-before-seen archive that documents his last five years." Disney added that Kaepernick’s projects will stream on Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated.