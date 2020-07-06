Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney

Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney

Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney The former NFL player signed an overall first-look deal with the company to produce projects on “race, social injustice and the quest for equity.” Colin Kaepernick, via statement Kaepernick has already started working on his first project with the company, a docuseries with Jemele Hill.

According to Disney, the docuseries will feature "a vast never-before-seen archive that documents his last five years." Disney added that Kaepernick’s projects will stream on Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal with Disney, Docuseries In the Works

Colin Kaepernick is now in business with Disney -- the Mouse House just signed the QB to an overall...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerBelfast Telegraph


Colin Kaepernick, Disney announce partnership deal

Colin Kaepernick will be featured in an exclusive docuseries produced by ESPN Films as part of a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •ESPNFOX Sports



Tweets about this

KaySpeshel

SpeshelKay🌟🌟🌟 Sell all your Disney stock. Walt is spinning in his grave https://t.co/GopATpzKW6 6 seconds ago

GregHester17

Heater RT @ClayTravis: ESPN has effectively told half the country goodbye by signing Colin Kaepernick. Not gonna lie, this is phenomenal news for… 20 seconds ago

ConservVoice

❌ Linda WALT SHOULD BE ROLLING OVER IN HIS GRAVE ABOUT NOW! Walt Disney Signs Colin Kaepernick in First-Look Deal the Week… https://t.co/VKTKC5JLBf 20 seconds ago

Polly01639091

Polly RT @DailyCaller: Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal With Disney, ESPN Will Make A Documentary About His Life https://t.co/A9WkzBJqYi 24 seconds ago

BlairAllen

America 🇺🇸 RT @gatewaypundit: Walt Disney Signs Colin Kaepernick in First-Look Deal the Weekend After He Calls Independence Day a "Celebration of Whit… 30 seconds ago

DRH1959

Dave Hicks RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Colin Kaepernick signs a production deal with Disney. The first project will be a docuseries about Kaepernick's… 40 seconds ago

kent_the_goon

Kent Lagoon 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 RT @meiselasb: Colin Kaepernick Signs Deal with Disney, Docuseries In the Works https://t.co/dTzxYQM58O 1 minute ago

JoeySaladsReal

Joey Saladino Walt Disney Signs Colin Kaepernick in First-Look Deal the Weekend After He Calls Independence Day a "Celebration of… https://t.co/hj7OZbtHxh 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal [Video]

Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal

New York (CNN Business) Following the huge success of "The Last Dance" and renewed discussions about systemic race in America, Disney is partnering with one of the most notable voices in the country:..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published