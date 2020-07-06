Global  

Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London

Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London

Chris Evans and Lily James have sparked rumours of a new romance after enjoying a night out together in London.

Tweets about this

londongal13

Kara✨ RT @people: Chris Evans and Lily James Step Out Together in London​ https://t.co/Gm7vZYb0wZ 4 minutes ago

ambrosianthe

𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮 ♆ RT @littIew0men: not lily james maybe dating boot licker cop lovin chris evans.. 2020 cannot get any worse https://t.co/KFf2ZESmSH 5 minutes ago

dracos_mischief

🥀 sunny 🌚 ig: dracos_mischief RT @MsAartByHeart: So Lily James & Chris Evans were spotted taking a cab in London. I know many rumours are gonna fill my tl soon but befor… 15 minutes ago

auroregouveia

🦋 RT @badpostslily: Lily James and Chris Evans heads back to his London hotel after party 📸 https://t.co/atXihozyHV 19 minutes ago

latenightlatte_

ayy RT @FilmUpdates: Chris Evans and Lily James spotted outside his London hotel, sparking dating rumors https://t.co/tIJvCNF0ht 20 minutes ago

maddi_nobbs

Maddi Nobbs @katemortali Dunno if I’m more distraught about Chris Evans being ‘taken’ or Lily James😫 21 minutes ago

codeviewafrica

code view africa The truth about Chris Evans and Lily James https://t.co/yt3YXK6wol 21 minutes ago

therealChitranG

Chitran Ghosal RT @WIONews: Well what do we have here? Chris Evans and Lily James sparked romance rumours after they were spotted together https://t.co/G1… 23 minutes ago