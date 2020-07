Chris Evans and Lily James spend night out in London

Karaโœจ RT @people: Chris Evans and Lily James Step Out Together in Londonโ€‹ https://t.co/Gm7vZYb0wZ 4 minutes ago

๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฎ โ™† RT @littIew0men: not lily james maybe dating boot licker cop lovin chris evans.. 2020 cannot get any worse https://t.co/KFf2ZESmSH 5 minutes ago

๐Ÿฅ€ sunny ๐ŸŒš ig: dracos_mischief RT @MsAartByHeart: So Lily James & Chris Evans were spotted taking a cab in London. I know many rumours are gonna fill my tl soon but beforโ€ฆ 15 minutes ago

๐Ÿฆ‹ RT @badpostslily: Lily James and Chris Evans heads back to his London hotel after party ๐Ÿ“ธ https://t.co/atXihozyHV 19 minutes ago

ayy RT @FilmUpdates: Chris Evans and Lily James spotted outside his London hotel, sparking dating rumors https://t.co/tIJvCNF0ht 20 minutes ago

Maddi Nobbs @katemortali Dunno if Iโ€™m more distraught about Chris Evans being โ€˜takenโ€™ or Lily James๐Ÿ˜ซ 21 minutes ago

code view africa The truth about Chris Evans and Lily James https://t.co/yt3YXK6wol 21 minutes ago