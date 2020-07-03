EU to experience 'even deeper recession' than anticipated, as new forecast predicts 8.7% contraction

|
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Sharma: EU must respect UK as a sovereign nation
Siberian Arctic sees record average temperaturesSome areas saw rises of 10C during June, according to European Union data.
BBC News
Michel Barnier travels to London for post-Brexit trade deal talksThe EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will travel to London on Tuesday for talks with his UK counterpart David Frost. Last week, discussions between..
WorldNews
European Commission Executive branch of the European Union
Gilead's coronavirus antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearanceThe European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients following an accelerated..
WorldNews
Gilead's remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
Coronavirus: EU launches legal action against 10 countries over cancelled flights compensation
EU approves remdesivir for COVID-19 treatmentThe use of the medication remdesivir to treat severe cases of COVID-19 in the European Union has been approved by the European Commission.
SBS
