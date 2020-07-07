How Well Does Demi Lovato Know Demi Lovato? Behind the Scenes of Her Bustle Cover Shoot | Bustle

We tried to trick Demi with some sneaky questions about her iconic life on the set of her Bustle cover shoot.

Could she keep up?

Demi Lovato has been a star for just about as many years as she’s been alive.

We caught up with her on the set of her cover shoot and asked her a few questions that we pulled from the deep recesses of her Wikipedia page.

Does she remember where her first headlining concert was (NOT as the supporting act to the Jonas Brothers)?

Does she still remember the lyrics to Camp Rock?

Turns out she remembers the chorus and we remember the verse.

We quizzed her on Barney, her album names (Don’t Forget, Here We Go Again, Unbroken, Demi, Confident, and Tell Me You Love Me), how many tattoos she has, what her highest note is, and a few other moments.

Spoiler: she knows almost everything!

Read her cover story with Bustle: https://www.bustle.com/entertainment/...