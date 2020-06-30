Global  

The Rebound Green Country: Parents turning to home schooling
Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:37s - Published
CORONAVIRUS CONCERNSCONTINUE -- MORE PARENTS ARETURNING TO HOMESCHOOLING TOKEEP THEIR KIDS SAFE.LEADERS WITH THE NATIONALHOME SCHOOL ASSOCIATION SAYMORE PARENTS ARE CONTACTINGTHEM ALONG WITH LOCALAGENCIES AS WELL." It's so up in the air towhat September looks likeand so parents want somecontrol now about like,what's going to happen.

Andpeople recognize that.School systems are doing thebest that they can, butparents are ready to justmake decisions and know thatthere's a plan."THERE ARE DIFFERENT TYPES OFHOMESCHOOLING.

MAKE SURE TODO YOUR RESEARCH TO FIND THEHOMESCHOOLING.

MAKE SURE TODO YOUR RESEARCH TO FIND THEONE THAT FITS YOUR FAMILY'SNEEDS.




