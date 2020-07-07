COVIS-19 USE THIS ONE

Currently there are more than 11.5 million cases, more than 537,000 deaths and worldwide more than 6 million people they have recovered from the virus.

And the u.s. alone almost 2.9 million cases with 130,000 deaths.

36 million tests have been performed in the u.s. since the beginning of the outbreak.

>>> as for south carolina dhec confirmed another 1500 new covid-19 cases bringing total to 46,247.

The counties in south carolina with most cases greenville county with more than just 6,000.

Charleston county with nearly 6,000 cases and horry county has more than 4700 cases.

>>> on top of physical health it is important to keep the mental health in check during the pandemic.

Charleston dorchester county mental health centre says it has seen increase in walk-in appointments late low and calls from people anxious and stressed have also come up.

>> >> consistent anxiety.

It is a natural response.

It is our body's response to stress.

>> leah: david diana says there are also environmental factors in play such as hurricane season and other social issues going on and hopes hotline available 24/7 at 844-schopes and all three tri-county clinics open for in person and virtual visits.

>>> charleston water system will resume nonpay shutoff on august 17th.

The shutoffs have been paused since march.

Cws says any danger will be notified 30 days beforehand.

The utility also says it will work with anyone who was struggling to pay the water bill.

>>> overnight goose creek mayor greg habib told us that cohen hospitalizations tripling over the last few weeks in tri-county area led him to make emergency proclamation requiring people to wear masks.

The mayor tells us it came after a conversation yesterday with the ceo of trident health systems. this comes after the city of goose creek council voted against ordinance that would require masks.

Mayor habib says the ordinance was convoluted and could've been difficult to enforce adding new rule will help maintain in the lowcountry.

>> folks really weren't adhering to the advice that medical folks have been giving and asking and asking people to wear masks.

Certainly spotty at best throughout the community.

So i really wanted to see more continuity in the community.

>> we did ask mayor habib if he plans to implement further ruling to stop the spread like limiting gatherings.

He said at this point it doesn't make sense for his city in particular because there aren't any large gathering spacing.

