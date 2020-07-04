Global  

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown
Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown

Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown

Starting on Wednesday, millions of Melbourne residents are going back into lockdown due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

Coronavirus in Australia: Melbourne returns to lockdown as cases surge

 Five million residents of the Australian city are again told to stay at home, as state borders close.
Coronavirus updates: Melbourne tower block lockdown 'like being in prison'

 A resident of a Melbourne tower block that was put into complete lockdown says they had no notice.
A look inside Melbourne's new field hospital

 A 30-bed field hospital has been set up at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Flemington to treat residents from the public housing towers.
Nearly 5 million Melbourne residents are going back into lockdown. Here's what you need to know

 A return to Stage 3 restrictions will affect millions of people living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from midnight Wednesday.
Battling new wave of virus, Australia puts city of Melbourne under lockdown

MELBOURNE, Australia – A new wave of coronavirus infections prompted officials to impose...
Coronavirus: Australia to reimpose lockdown in second-largest city Melbourne amid 'unsustainably high' new case numbers

Australia is to bring back strict stay-at-home measures in Melbourne and parts of the broader...
Coronavirus Australia: Melbourne locks down tower blocks as cases rise

Coronavirus Australia: Melbourne locks down tower blocks as cases rise The city is putting "stage three" restrictions on 12 suburbs. People there will only be able to leave...
Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

New coronavirus cases discovered in Australian city, as thousands of public housing residents are ordered to stay at home.

