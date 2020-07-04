Australia's second-largest city Melbourne reimposes lockdown

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Melbourne City in Victoria, Australia
Coronavirus in Australia: Melbourne returns to lockdown as cases surgeFive million residents of the Australian city are again told to stay at home, as state borders close.
BBC News
Coronavirus updates: Melbourne tower block lockdown 'like being in prison'A resident of a Melbourne tower block that was put into complete lockdown says they had no notice.
BBC News
A look inside Melbourne's new field hospitalA 30-bed field hospital has been set up at the Melbourne Showgrounds in Flemington to treat residents from the public housing towers.
SBS
Nearly 5 million Melbourne residents are going back into lockdown. Here’s what you need to knowA return to Stage 3 restrictions will affect millions of people living in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire from midnight Wednesday.
SBS
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources