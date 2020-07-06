Global  

Sunak: Support package one of the most generous in the world
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Sunak: Support package one of the most generous in the world

Sunak: Support package one of the most generous in the world

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government support to people's jobs and businesses amount to £130bn making it one of the most generous and comprehensive packages in the world.

Report by Bassaneseg.

