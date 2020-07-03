Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,391 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday – up by 155 from 44,236 the previous day.The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000.The DHSC also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, there were 581 positive test results.

Overall, a total of 286,349 cases have been confirmed.