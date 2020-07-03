Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,391

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,391 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Monday – up by 155 from 44,236 the previous day.The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000.The DHSC also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Tuesday, there were 581 positive test results.

Overall, a total of 286,349 cases have been confirmed.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Department of Health and Social Care Department of Health and Social Care United Kingdom government ministerial department

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,236 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,236

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 44,236 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,220 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,220

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,220 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday – up by 22 from 44,198 the previous day. The Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which are thought to have passed 55,000. The DHSC also said that in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Sunday, there were 516 positive results. Overall, a total of 285,416 cases have been confirmed.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Latest: India’s coronavirus death toll passes 20,000

NEW DELHI — India’s death toll from the coronavirus has passed 20,000, with case numbers surging...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Mental health groups report huge surge in numbers of LGBT+ people at risk of suicide during lockdown

UK mental health groups have reported a dizzying rise in numbers of LGBT+ people at risk of suicide...
PinkNews - Published


Tweets about this

NotAndrewCook

masks are cool 😷 RT @KTULNews: ⚠️BREAKING OKLAHOMA NUMBERS⚠️ The OSDH is reporting a record 858 new coronavirus cases for the state with five new deaths, pu… 24 seconds ago

argusleader

argusleader RT @Argus911: South Dakota adds 58 coronavirus cases and one new death in Tuesday numbers: https://t.co/pp2rts2HcR 2 minutes ago

Argus911

ArgusLeader911 South Dakota adds 58 coronavirus cases and one new death in Tuesday numbers: https://t.co/pp2rts2HcR 2 minutes ago

KTULNews

Tulsa's Channel 8 ⚠️BREAKING OKLAHOMA NUMBERS⚠️ The OSDH is reporting a record 858 new coronavirus cases for the state with five new… https://t.co/iQa7VXrUCU 2 minutes ago

BabesTurtle

TurtleBabes RT @KamalaHarris: These are not faceless numbers—they were real people with families, friends, and a community mourning their loss. We ar… 8 minutes ago

Epona08

Julia Hovey⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @DineshDSouza: The official #Coronavirus figures show 250 deaths per day, a 90% drop from the peak. And we know they count deaths “with”… 9 minutes ago

JayDeeWriting

Jay Dee RT @SeanPrevil: #NEW: Ontario's latest #COVID19 numbers: 112 new cases, increasing total confirmed to 36,060 2 deaths, increasing death tol… 23 minutes ago

Matthew81965521

Matthew @BrettKovach @WHO @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems The Death Toll is being inflated with non- Coronavirus related deaths… https://t.co/TWZTM6ux61 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

9 US states hitting grim new recordss [Video]

9 US states hitting grim new recordss

The U.S. hits grim new records amid the pandemic. Nine states reported record numbers of cases over the weekend, including Florida with more than 21,000 new cases.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:55Published
Florida Adds Another 6,336 Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Florida Adds Another 6,336 Coronavirus Cases

Florida death toll stands at 3,880

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:27Published
COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 6 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 6

This weekend we officially surpassed the 20,000 mark for the number of COVID-19 cases in our state. The State Health Department is also reporting 534 deaths, more than double the amount of cases..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published