6 Health Benefits of Eating Chocolate (World Chocolate Day)
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:19s
Here are six reasons to eat chocolate the next time you're craving sweets.

1.

Chocolate may help lower cholesterol - Dark chocolate and unsweetened cocoa powder have been shown to have cholesterol-lowering capabilities.

2.

Chocolate has improved insulin sensitivity - Dark chocolate can aid those with diabetes, increase circulation and lower blood pressure.

3.

Chocolate is rich in necessary nutrients - Chocolate contains Iron, Magnesium, Copper, Manganese, Potassium, Phosphorus, Zinc and Selenium.

4.

Chocolate can aid digestion - Dark chocolate is high in soluble fiber, which helps with digestion.

5.

Chocolate helps reduce stress - Chocolate can increase blood flow to certain parts of the brain, which can improve cognitive function.

6.

Chocolate can improve your mood - Chocolate is rich in antioxidants, which can provide a mood boost.

