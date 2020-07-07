Halle Berry Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Transgender Role

Halle Berry Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Transgender Role After receiving a mountain of backlash online, Halle Berry has taken to Twitter to issue a public apology to the transgender community.

It was sparked on Friday when Berry revealed that she was planning on playing a transgender man in an upcoming film.

People took issue with Berry’s repeated misgendering of the trans character as well as her reference to the role as a “female story.” Halle Berry, via 'Fox News' They also pointed out that as a cisgender woman, it wasn’t Berry’s place to take on the transgender role.

In her apology, Berry did not acknowledge the misgendering but agreed that the role should “undeniably” belong to a transgender actor.

Halle Berry, via 'Fox News' Berry also vowed to “be an ally” and use her position and voice to “promote better representation on-screen.” Halle Berry, via 'Fox News'