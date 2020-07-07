Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Halle Berry Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Transgender Role
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Halle Berry Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Transgender Role

Halle Berry Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Transgender Role

Halle Berry Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Transgender Role After receiving a mountain of backlash online, Halle Berry has taken to Twitter to issue a public apology to the transgender community.

It was sparked on Friday when Berry revealed that she was planning on playing a transgender man in an upcoming film.

People took issue with Berry’s repeated misgendering of the trans character as well as her reference to the role as a “female story.” Halle Berry, via 'Fox News' They also pointed out that as a cisgender woman, it wasn’t Berry’s place to take on the transgender role.

In her apology, Berry did not acknowledge the misgendering but agreed that the role should “undeniably” belong to a transgender actor.

Halle Berry, via 'Fox News' Berry also vowed to “be an ally” and use her position and voice to “promote better representation on-screen.” Halle Berry, via 'Fox News'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Halle Berry apologizes after being hit with backlash for considering transgender acting role

Halle Berry has issued an apology after facing a myriad of criticizing remarks online over an acting...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizJust JaredDaily Caller


Halle Berry pulls out of playing transgender man in upcoming film after swift and severe backlash

Halle Berry has pulled out of a film role in which she’d play a transgender man and issued an...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizContactMusicDaily Caller



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Halle Berry apologises for considering playing transgender character in movie [Video]

Halle Berry apologises for considering playing transgender character in movie

Halle Berry has pulled out of playing a transgender character in an upcoming movie after receiving backlash online.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published
Halle Berry pulls out of transgender role after backlash [Video]

Halle Berry pulls out of transgender role after backlash

Halle Berry has withdrawn from portraying a transgender character in a film and said sorry for considering the part, after she faced an online backlash.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:11Published