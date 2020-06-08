5-Acre Brush Fire Erupts In Mission Hills
Firefighters early Tuesday afternoon were battling a 5-acre brush fire possibly linked to a transformer explosion in the Mission Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.
Fire Crews Battling Brush Fire Off La Tuna Canyon Road In Shadow HillsFirefighters were battling a 5-acre brush fire burning along La Tuna Canyon Road in Shadow Hills Monday afternoon.
Small Brush Fire Erupts Near Hollywood BowlA small brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday morning, near the Hollywood Bowl.
Ice cream shop hopes business picks up as weather warms upDixie Pops in Mission Hills had to shut down due to the pandemic, but they're reopening just as the weather gets warmer around San Diego.