Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5-Acre Brush Fire Erupts In Mission Hills
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:49s - Published
5-Acre Brush Fire Erupts In Mission Hills

5-Acre Brush Fire Erupts In Mission Hills

Firefighters early Tuesday afternoon were battling a 5-acre brush fire possibly linked to a transformer explosion in the Mission Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fire Crews Battling Brush Fire Off La Tuna Canyon Road In Shadow Hills [Video]

Fire Crews Battling Brush Fire Off La Tuna Canyon Road In Shadow Hills

Firefighters were battling a 5-acre brush fire burning along La Tuna Canyon Road in Shadow Hills Monday afternoon.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 00:46Published
Small Brush Fire Erupts Near Hollywood Bowl [Video]

Small Brush Fire Erupts Near Hollywood Bowl

A small brush fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills Tuesday morning, near the Hollywood Bowl.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:34Published
Ice cream shop hopes business picks up as weather warms up [Video]

Ice cream shop hopes business picks up as weather warms up

Dixie Pops in Mission Hills had to shut down due to the pandemic, but they're reopening just as the weather gets warmer around San Diego.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:53Published