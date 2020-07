IA Gov. Kim Reynolds Provides Update on COVID-19 and CARES Act Funds

Breaking Down Iowa's Fight Against COVID-19



What Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said about protests across the state, today's primary and the ongoing fight against the coronavirus. Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:21 Published on June 2, 2020

Iowa Gov. Reynolds provides coronavirus update



Iowa Gov. Reynolds provides coronavirus update Credit: KMTV Action 3 News Duration: 01:53 Published on May 19, 2020