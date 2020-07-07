Global  

Away Season 1 - Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Talitha Bateman
Away Season 1 trailer - In the near future, a manned spacecraft is sent to Mars.

For this high-stakes mission, a crew of elite astronauts are assembled from around the globe.

They hail from the United States, Russia, China, India, and Great Britain.

If all goes well, they will be away from the place they call home and the people they love for three years.

During this time, their relationships both on Earth and in space will be tested, as they struggle to stay alive and stay on track in pursuit of humanity’s most important goal.

The world will be watching.

From the visionary who brought you Friday Night Lights and Parenthood comes an epic, emotional story of love and sacrifice, starring two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank.

Starring Hilary Swank, Josh Charles, Talitha Bateman, Ato Essandoh, Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki, Vivian Wu release date September 4, 2020 (on Netflix)

