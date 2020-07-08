Stupidity movie

Stupidity movie trailer - Plot synopsis: This film sets out to determine whether our culture is hooked on deliberate ignorance as a strategy for success.

From Adam Sandler to George W.

Bush, from the IQ test to TV programming, to the origins of the word "moron," this DVD examines the dumbing down of contemporary culture.

Featuring opinions and comments from John Cleese, Noam Chomsky, Selma Hayek, and Bill Maher, this DVD reveals that, despite our culture'sextensive access to knowledge and information, humans continue to choose stupidity.