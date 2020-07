Socially Distant Day Care Coming To NYC Next Week Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:48s - Published 6 minutes ago Socially Distant Day Care Coming To NYC Next Week The New York City Department of Health voted to allow the businesses to reopen Monday, with strict safety guidelines in place. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NYC Day Care Centers Get Green Light To Reopen Next Week The Department of Health voted on the resolution Tuesday and centers are getting ready to have...

CBS 2 - Published 12 minutes ago







Tweets about this