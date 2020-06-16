Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser

|
Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager
Arteta to take it game-by-game in hunt for European finish
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:51Published
Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England
Arsenal 1-1 Leicester City: Vardy rescues point for visitors after Aubameyang openerJamie Vardy equalises with five minutes remaining to earn Leicester a point at 10-man Arsenal.
BBC News
Vardy rescues late point for Leicester at ArsenalJamie Vardy equalises with five minutes remaining to earn Leicester a point at 10-man Arsenal.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Leicester v Arsenal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Jamie Vardy English association football player
Leicester 2-0 Crystal Palace: Vardy nets 100th top-flight goal in Leicester winJamie Vardy scores his 100th and 101st Premier League goals as Leicester boost their hopes of achieving a top-four finish by beating Crystal Palace.
BBC News
Eddie Nketiah English association football player
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gabonese footballer
Aubameyang's salary demands in order to stay at ArsenalAccording to ESPN, striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has asked for a salary of 15 million euros a year to extend his contract with Arsenal. Arsenal are doing..
WorldNews
Saturday's gossip column: Aubameyang lays out Arsenal demandsAubameyang lays out Arsenal contract demands, Man Utd to be patient on £50m Sancho signing, plus more.
BBC News
Leicester City F.C. Association football club
Emirates Stadium association football stadium located in Islington, North London
Premier League match preview: Man City v Arsenal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
Premier League Association football league in England
Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea: Blues beat Palace despite Wilfried Zaha stunnerChelsea further strengthen their position in the Premier League's top four with victory over Crystal Palace in an entertaining encounter at Selhurst Park.
BBC News
Chelsea edge out Palace in five-goal thrillerChelsea further strengthen their position in the Premier League's top four with victory over Crystal Palace in an entertaining encounter at Selhurst Park.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Brighton v Liverpool
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
