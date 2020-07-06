LA County Reports Record-High 4,000 Cases, Officials Say Half Of Increase Due To Delayed Reports

The Southland continued to see spikes in coronavirus cases Tuesday, with Los Angeles County reporting more than 4,000 new cases, though officials said have of those were due to delayed reporting.



Related videos from verified sources Arizona spike mostly in younger people



New data out of Arizona is backing up claims by health officials that states may have reopened too quickly. The Arizona department of Health services says more than half of the reported cases are in.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published 16 hours ago LA County Health Officials Say Young People Make Up Half Of New Coronavirus Cases



Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer blamed the numbers on increased socializing, citing a study by the University of Southern California that found more than half of those.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:35 Published 1 day ago Oh, That's Just Great. Bubonic Plague Cases ID'd In Mongolia



As if a global pandemic of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 weren't enough, Gizmodo reports the bubonic plague has reared its nasty head once again. Sunday, officials from Inner Mongolia revealed a.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:49 Published 1 day ago