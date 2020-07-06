|
LA County Reports Record-High 4,000 Cases, Officials Say Half Of Increase Due To Delayed Reports
The Southland continued to see spikes in coronavirus cases Tuesday, with Los Angeles County reporting more than 4,000 new cases, though officials said have of those were due to delayed reporting.
