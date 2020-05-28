Global  

Army running free school for disadvantaged kids in J and K's Ramban amid COVID
The Indian Army is running a free school for children of Kashmir valley's Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The majority of children belong to nomadic tribes Gujjars and Bakerwals in the district.

A girl student, Ifrat who belong to Udhampur, said "As schools are closed due to coronavirus lockdown, Indian Army has started free school for us.

They are teaching us three subjects, English, Math and Urdu respectively.

Social distancing is also being maintained here."

