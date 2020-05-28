Army running free school for disadvantaged kids in J and K's Ramban amid COVID

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces
India, China to engage in another round of talks over border dispute on FridayYesterday, the disengagement process between troops of India and China was completed on Wednesday at Patrolling Point 15 and the Chinese troops moved back by..
DNA
Indian Army orders personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: ReportIt is to be noted that Centre has already banned 59 Chinese apps citing that these are"prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,..
DNA
As border tension with China rages on, Ladakh Scouts joins Indian army to thwart potential Chinese aggressionAs border tensions with China escalates, the Ladakh Scouts have joined the Indian Army to give a befitting reply to Chinese aggression on the high hills of..
DNA
If nobody came, where did China withdraw from: Salman Khurshid asks Centre
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25Published
Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
PM applauds role of people of Varanasi in helping needy during Covid crisisInteracting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video link, the PM said Kashi has vigorously countered the..
IndiaTimes
Trump rally 'contributed' to COVID-19 spike: official
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08Published
India's Covid tally climbs to 7,67,296India saw a record single-day surge of 24,879 coronavirus infections which pushed the nationwide Covid-19 caseload to 7,67,296 on Thursday, while the death toll..
IndiaTimes
Masks should be compulsory for all: CSIR DG after WHO confirms 'emerging evidence' of airborne Covid-19 spreadAs the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of Covid-19, CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research)..
IndiaTimes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic formulations against Covid-19 to be initiated in India, USIn a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-American scientists, academicians, and doctors on Wednesday, Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh..
IndiaTimes
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
Kashmir police bury slain rebels, won’t hand over bodies to families
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:52Published
BJP leader, brother and father shot dead by terrorists in J&K's BandiporaWasim Bari was the former district president of the BJP in Bandipora.
DNA
Youths from IB areas in J&K eligible for reservation in govt jobs: Jitendra SinghUnion Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday that youths from the International Border (IB) areas in Jammu and Kashmir are eligible to avail the benefits of..
IndiaTimes
Kashmir Valley Administrative Division in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Indian Army distributes relief items in remote areas of Kashmir
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:16Published
Young entrepreneurs of Srinagar make double-layered khadi masks under PMEGP scheme
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27Published
Gurjar group in India, Pakistan and Afghanistan
Villagers flout social distancing norms while attending kisan panchayat in Rajasthan
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08Published
Bakarwal
Udhampur Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India
Radio back in trend among locals in JandK's Udhampur
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:44Published
Jitendra Singh inaugurates Devika Bridge in Udhampur via video conferencing
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
'Observe social distancing,' urges Yamraj in Udhampur market
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02Published
Sericulture farmers in Udhampur suffer as cocoon auction market remains shut
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources