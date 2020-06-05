Kate Garraway Makes Emotional Return To Good Morning Britain

TV and Celebs - Liverpool "We have no real knowledge of what he can see, feel or hear." https://t.co/nWKkTYDZaP 4 minutes ago

Liverpool Echo RT @celebliverpool: She also told her GMB team when she will be permanently back on screens https://t.co/nWKkTYDZaP 4 minutes ago

TV and Celebs - Liverpool She also told her GMB team when she will be permanently back on screens https://t.co/nWKkTYDZaP 4 minutes ago

HuffPost UK Entertainment Kate Garraway makes emotional return to @GMB: "It’s like coming out of a little bubble of sadness" https://t.co/fLrZoe3TKR 6 minutes ago

Metro Entertainment 'After all the darkness there is some light' #GMB https://t.co/qYFFdt071H 15 minutes ago

Abbie Bray 'After all the darkness there is some light' #GMB https://t.co/f0n8VWaTX4 22 minutes ago

Liverpool Echo RT @celebliverpool: She made an emotional return to the show and shared an update on her husband's coronavirus fight https://t.co/nWKkTYDZaP 55 minutes ago