Customers queue as UK McDonald's reintroduce breakfast range for first time in months

Customers queued up early at McDonald's in Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, UK as the fast food chain reintroduced its signature breakfast for the first time in months.

Restaurants were forced to close by the UK government at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and although all restaurants had begun serving customers again, today (July 8) is the first day a number of restaurants began selling their famous McDonald's breakfast again.

Customers began queuing at around 5:30 a.m.

In anticipation for the 6 a.m.

Opening time.