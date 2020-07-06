Thandie Newton: Angst vor Tom Cruise
Die Schauspielerin war von ihrem Co-Star eingeschüchtert.
Er frustrierte sie und versuchte, ihr seinen Glauben nahezubringen.
Thandie Newton was 'scared' of Tom CruiseThandie Newton has revealed she was "scared" of Tom Cruise when they worked on 'Mission: Impossible 2'.
Tom Cruise to resume filming of Mission: Impossible in the UKTom Cruise will return to filming on 'Mission: Impossible' in the UK after the government gave the green light for production to resume without the need to quarantine.
Tom Cruise vai retomar filmagens da franquia 'Missão Impossível'Ator voltará às filmagens de 'Missão Impossível' no Reino Unido, depois que o governo deu sinal verde para que a produção fosse retomada sem a necessidade de quarentena